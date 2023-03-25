BREAKING NEWS GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A missing 13-year-old has been found and is safe, according to Spirt Lake Police Department. 

Updated: March 26 at 10 a.m.

The Spirit Lake Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!