RATHDRUM, Idaho - Two juveniles have been reported as missing runaways, and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking the community to keep an eye out.
16-year-old Alejandro Hanson last spoke to his family on Feb. 15, and they believe he's left the Rathdrum area with his 16-year-old girlfriend, Kambril Cropper, in a white 1997 Toyota Camry. Kambril has also been reported as a runaway.
On Feb. 20, Alejandro messaged family, stating they were both okay, but he refused to share their location. KCSO believes the pair travelled to an unknown location in Spokane.
Alejandro has approximately 5-feet 11-inches and 155 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross with a circle on his inner right elbow and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Alejandro or Kambril is asked to contact Detective Zirker at 208-446-2257 or send a message to mzirker@kcgov.us and reference case number 23-07355.