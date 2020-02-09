Missing Umatilla County woman found dead near her home

A 62-year-old woman who was missing was found dead Sunday by officials and neighbors.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Janet Tobkin Conley was found dead on her property at the Bar M Ranch area on Bobsled Lane.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said Conley told neighbors she wished to stay in her home as floodwaters were rising.
 
 

