LEWISTON, Idaho - A retired staff sergeant battling PTSD has an important piece of his military history back, all thanks to a police department and a fellow veteran.

Lisa Clemenhagen said her brother always knew he was going to be in the military.

"He said that that was what he was meant to do in life," she said.

Keith Robeson rose to the rank of staff sergeant during his 15 years in the army, before recently retiring and making the move from Seattle to Lewiston.

He was taking his belongings from a storage unit to his new home in Kamiah when he lost something precious to him.

A foot locker filled with his military history, his medals from his deployments from around the world and most importantly, his dress uniform, was gone.

Little did the family know that an officer with the Nez Perce Tribal Police had made a discovery along the highway between Lapwai and Kamiah.

that officer then brought it to Captain Marty Antone, who knew immediately what he had to do.

As a combat veteran himself, Captain Antone knew the significance of the military jacket that was now hanging in his office.

So they posted a picture of the jacket online, hoping someone would recognize it, and sure enough they did.

A friend saw it and got a hold of Clemenhagen, who got a hold of her brother with the good news.

For Captain Antone, it was all about this priceless piece of personal history being back where it belongs.

Now that the uniform is back, family of Staff Sergeant Robeson plan on placing it in a shadow box so it can be displayed.

As for the footlocker and everything else that was inside, officers are continuing their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nez Perce Tribal Police. They can be reached at (208) 843-5214.