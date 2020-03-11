SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies have safely located 65-year-old Bessie Cooper after she was reported missing on Wednesday, March 11.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, Bessie is safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley are attempting to locate a missing vulnerable woman to check her welfare.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, 65-year-old Bessie Cooper was last seen at home in the 200 block of N. Bannen at about 9:30 am on Wednesday, March 11.
Possible locations where she may have gone were check but she has not been found.
Her family said Cooper needs to take medication, has a history of dementia, has been aggressive in the past and that they are concerned for her welfare.
Cooper is described as a white woman, approximately 5'05" tall, 220 lbs with short brown hair. It's not known what she may have been wearing when she left the house or where she may be going.
Anyone who's seen Cooper or knows of her location is asked to contact Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10132671.
