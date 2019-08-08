Yakima County Sheriff's Office are looking for 86-year-old Bernard Schieber who might be attempting to drive to Caldwell, Idaho.
The Sheriff's Office said Schieber suffers from dementia and has attempted to drive to Caldwell, Idaho before.
Schieber drives a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate C39635M with a half flag, half sticker on the back window.
He is described as a white male with blue eyes, gray hair and is 5-foot 11-inches.
He was last seen Thursday wearing a gray hat, red shirt and blue jeans.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574 - 2500.