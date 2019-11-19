Update:
YAKIMA, Wash. - A Silver Alert for a man with dementia who was last seen early Tuesday morning has been cancelled.
Floyd Watkins, 82, was found by the Puyallup Police Department. Further details about his condition were not immediately made available.
Previous Coverage:
YAKIMA, Wash. - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Yakima Police Department for a man with dementia last seen early Tuesday morning.
Floyd Watkins, 82, was last seen by his wife around midnight Tuesday. When she woke up Tuesday, she noticed both Floyd and his vehicle were gone.
Authorities say Watkins has dementia, but didn't make any claims of self harm. He is possibly en route to Vancouver, but it is unknown if in Washington or British Columbia.
Watkins was last seen wearing a Carhart jacket, green vest, blue jeans and grey shoes. He is described as 5-11", 170 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair.
His vehicle is described as a 2019 Grey Toyota Prius with Washington License Plate BRN5001.
UPDATE Silver Alert:Yakima, WA VEH 19 grey toyota prius TAG:BRN5001 VIC 82 W M 170lb— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) November 19, 2019
