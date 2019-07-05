A new Mississippi law bans vegan food companies from using labels such as “veggie burger,” or “vegan hot dog.”
According to Vox, the words “burger” and “hot dog” can only be used for products from slaughtered livestock. Upton’s Naturals and the Plant Based Foods Association are suing Mississippi over the new law.
According to USA Today, the law took effect Monday and violators can face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Supporters of the law state it does not stop companies from selling vegan foods, it only makes them tell the truth about the product.