STARKVILLE - The era of Mike Leach in Pullman has ended, as the three-time conference coach of the year will now become Mississippi State's 34th head football coach.
"I can't tell you how excited I am to be the head football coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs," Leach said in a release from Mississippi State's Senior Associate Athletic Director. "I loved Washington State, but I am excited for the next chapter in the SEC. It's a privilege to be a part of the MSU family, and we look forward to getting down to Starkville shortly.
"Mike Leach is a proven winner who has established a culture of excellence for nearly two decades as a head coach," Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen said. "An offensive genius and two-time national coach of the year, he has a track record of building programs to national prominence with accountability and a blue-collar approach. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Mississippi State family and look forward to watching our football program grow under his leadership."
A statement from the Washington State Football Twitter account was also sent out Thursday afternoon.
"On behalf of Washington State University, we would like to thank Coach Leach for his eight years of service to the cougars. Mike has transformed Washington State football into a national brand and we will be forever grateful. We wish he and Sharon nothing but the best in their next chapter at Mississippi State. Now we look forward to elevating the Cougs to the highest levels of college football," the statement read.
