Missouri suspect passes gas so loudly, it gives away their hiding spot to police

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Missouri suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance was given away after a different substance was a bit too loud.
Fox 9 in Minneapolis reports Liberty Police officers were tracking the suspect when he hid to attempt to avoid them.
But apparently, that plan came to an end when the suspect passed gas so loudly, it gave up their hiding spot.
"We've got to give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him you!" A Facebook comment by the Clay County Sheriff's Office read.