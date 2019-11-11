This Veterans Day, a woman in Kansas City is looking for help finding the family of a man she has never met with some ties to the Spokane area.
Judith Meeks-Mayo's father served in World War II, and following his death he left behind numerous mementos from his service. One of the photos is a mystery, coming in the form of a photograph, taken here in the Lilac City.
"I have this picture of Walter B Ward," Meeks-Mayo told WDAF. "Just identified with my father's handwriting on the back as: Walter B. Ward, Springfield, Missouri. Fort George Wright, Spokane Washington, June 1941."
The photo was taken over 70 years ago, and it's been over 40 years since her father passed away. The photo had been kept safe in his desk the whole time.
"Evidently, it meant something to him, and because he passed away when I was 15, I will never know. But it makes for an interesting story," Meeks-Mayo said. "I don't know how they knew each other, other than they're both from Missouri, and I'm guessing they both must have received some kind of training at Fort George Wright in Spokane, Washington."
Meeks-Mayo has since been researching in hopes of contacting Ward's family, finding he was a reconnaissance pilot and was killed at age 29 in Germany in 1945 and later buried in the Springfield National Cemetery.
The site also lists some relatives of Ward, but Meeks-Mayo hasn't had any luck contacting them.
"Here I have this photograph of somebody that I have no way of knowing who the family is, how to contact them." she said. "Let's make it go viral and national, and maybe someone will know something."
Meek-Mayo is hopeful to honor the Ward family with the photo of the veteran, and is asking anyone from the Inland Northwest who may recognize or have any further information about his photo at Historic Fort George Wright to reach out to her at bbynurse_2000@yahoo.com.
"I would like for Walter's picture to be returned to one of his family members because they may not have any pictures of him, or very few pictures of him, and I think it would mean something to them."
