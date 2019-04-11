SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives, investigating the homicide of Montana Senator's nephew Robert Tester, arrested 22-year-old John Radavich for the 1st degree murder at an apartment in Spokane Valley. The investigation began September 6, when deputies found the body of Tester lying in a pool of blood inside a home on South Keeney Road. They also found Tester's 8-year-old daughter inside, uninjured.