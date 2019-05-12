MLB celebrates 'Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer'

SEATTLE - Sunday, May 12 2019, is Mother's Day, but the MLB is also celebrating its 10th annual "Going to Bat Against Cancer" initiative.
It's a part of the league's "Honorary Bat Girl" program, which was introduced in 2009 to raise awareness and support for "Going to Bat Against Cancer," which is celebrated on Mother's Day.
The program supports the Stand Up to Cancer and Susan G Komen programs and encourages the honorees to raise funds for breast cancer research and cancer care.
In those ten years, the league said thousands of unique testimonials have been submitted and hundreds of individuals have been honored.
Honorees are assigned a special fundraising page and the highest fundraiser will earn a trip to see the World Series in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, MLB Clubs each selected their Honorary Bat Girl based on that person's personal connection to breast cancer.
The Seattle Mariners' pick is Dianne Munroe, a longtime healthcare employee who has always been an advocate for regular cancer screenings.
