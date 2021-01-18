Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
SPOKANE - This year the annual Martin Luther King Jr. unity rally, march and resource fair are cancelled due to the pandemic, however, there are still ways to get involved and commemorate the day.
 
Spokane's Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center is encouraging people to make today a day on, not just a day off, by giving back to the community. 
 
This MLK Jr. holiday marks the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader's life and legacy. The MLK Jr. Family Outreach center is hosting a Lasting Legacy Campaign with the goal of raising $25,000 for the MLK Food Bank. People can donate by texting MLKJR2021 to the number 44321 or by going online to their website. The food bank is also accepting donations at the MLK center.
 
The MLK Jr. Center is also hosting a virtual MLK Day "Run for Justice" 5K race that is open from Jan. 18 to 28.
 
For those looking for a creative outlet, volunteers can pick up a canvas from the MLK center to paint at home. Canvases are available for pickup from Jan. 14 to 19 and artwork that is returned by Feb. 25 will be displayed in the center. This year's theme is diversity, equity and inclusion or portraits of Dr. King.
 
The MLK Center is also encouraging people to create winter care packages for families with items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks, hats, gloves, disposable face masks and protein bars.
 
Spokane's MLK Center is also looking for donations of children's books and they have a list of desired books here.
 
In north Idaho MLK Jr. Day events are also going virtual this year. Starting at 8 a.m. a zoom meeting will be held with several community organizations to look at both in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities. 
 
At 11:30 a.m. the Civic Engagement Alliance and the Human Rights Education Institute are hosting a virtual conversation about nonviolence and community action. The goal is to think about how to utilize the methods of nonviolence community action and collaboration locally to create positive change for human rights issues.
 
At 2 p.m. AmeriCorps VISTA is hosting an information session and reflection for people to reflect on acts of service through a virtual meeting. 
 
Tonight at 6 p.m. an event in song and celebration will be livestreamed from the Wassmusth Center for Human rights and will feature a number of local artists. More information can be found here. 

