SPOKANE, Wash. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for the first time in two years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is able to host their annual Unity March and Rally.
Ahead of the event, Gonzaga University will have a sign making session for students interested in attending. Students can head to Hemmingson 215 at 9 a.m. to join in.
At the Spokane Convention Center, the morning events will kick off with the MLK Day Unity Rally at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend and hear a reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech. Spokane city leaders will also speak.
At 11 a.m. the MLK Day Unity march will start, spanning two blocks from west Spokane Falls Blvd. and north Washington St. to west Riverside Ave. and north Bernard St. Traffic will be affected in this area from around 10 a.m. to noon, with no on-street parking along the parade route.
The event will be topped off with a resource fair in ballrooms 111 ABC of the Spokane Convention Center. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. For more information about the fair, call 509-868-0856.
The City of Spokane also reminds everyone the day is not only a federal holiday, but also a national day of service. For volunteer opportunities, visit Volunteer Spokane.
As a federal holiday, Spokane City Hall, Spokane Municipal Court, and branches of Spokane Public Library are closed. City parking meters do not require payment, and the Spokane Transit Authority is on a modified holiday bus schedule.
Garbage pickup will be picked up on the usual schedule, and Riverfront Park attractions will be open.