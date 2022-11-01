SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Nov. 1, people who use the ParkMobile app to pay for on-street parking will also be charged a 35 cent transaction fee per parking session.

City of Spokane Parking Services said they have accumulated $3.9 million in revenue losses because of COVID pandemic response and recovery since 2020. Credit and debit card payments at new devices and coin payment at old as well as new devices will not include transaction fees.

The Parking Services department is self-funded and is not covered by tax-payer dollars. On-street, commercial permits, reservations, residential and violation revenues fund parking department equipment, staff and operations.

Parking Services says policy decisions contributing to the revenue loss include suspending on-street paid parking between March and May 2020 and replacing about 74 paid stalls with free ten-minute parking to accommodate curbside services in response to the impacts of COVID.

Each mobile app payment session at an on-street meter will include a 35-cent transaction charge in addition to the hourly parking rate. For example, if a customer parks at two-hour meter for one hour and pays with the mobile app they will pay $1.20 + 35 cents for a total of $1.55 for the one-hour session. However, if the customer extends the time at that meter within the time limit through the mobile app; an additional transaction fee will not be charged. Credit or debit card and coin forms of payment do not transaction require a transaction fee, therefore will not be passed on to customers.