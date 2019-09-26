SmileMobile is coming to Spokane and aims to provide as much dental treatment to as many people in the community as they can.
The SmileMobile clinic will be seeing patients at the Spokane Regional Health District starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 5
The clinic is free and welcomes non-insured and Apple Health patients, children and adults. The clinic is staffed by a dentist, clinic manager, dental assistant and local volunteer dentists.
Staff will provide oral health education, dental examinations, filling, simple extractions and more. You can make an appointment by calling 1-888-286-9105.
"Everyone deserves good oral and overall health," SmileMobile says.
SmileMobile is operated by Arcora Foundation, a non-profit organization created and funded by Delta Dental of Washington in partnership with Seattle Children's Hospital.
The SmileMobile 39-foot dental clinic on wheels travels the state year-round providing a range of services.