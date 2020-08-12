PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) is offering students free WIFI hot spots and Chromebooks to check out for the upcoming school year. Both resources are available to WSU students across the university system.
“We don’t want students to second guess or hesitate. If you need a laptop or WiFi access please reach out to us,” Craig Parks, vice provost for system innovation and policy said. “We aren’t asking students to demonstrate economic need and WSU covers the cost of shipping the devices. The bottom line is we don’t want anyone’s education to be disrupted.”
This program was initially started in spring, and due to the high demand, it's been extended and expanded.
WSU Technology Services recently finalized a new contract with Sprint to provide 640 mobile hot spot devices to students who lack internet access this fall. Each hotspot comes with four months of service that starts when the user activates the device.
The university also purchased 200 additional Chromebooks to increase the total number to 500. Each computer comes with the full Microsoft Office suite and Adobe services including Photoshop and more.
“If a student needs to add a particular program for a course, all they need to do is ask us. If it is a program we’re familiar with, we will generally let them install it,” Parks said. “We are currently working to set up a virtual desktop service to provide students with access to some design programs and other pieces of software that the Chromebooks don’t currently support.”
After checking out a Chromebook, the university will place a $300 charge on the student's account. The charge will be removed when the device is returned.
Students can purchase the Chromebooks for $300. The mobile hot spots are only available for loan. Submit requests for a hot spot here and for a Chromebook here.
