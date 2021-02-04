This afternoon as we sit under mostly cloudy skies we will have a chance to see some rain in the Spokane area. For the mountain locations today it is all about snow. We are talking moderate to heavy snow from today into tomorrow. The National Weather Service does have Winter Weather Advisories in place because of this. If you have plans to travel across the passes be prepared for slow going conditions. Stevens and Lookout pass could see 10-15" before everything is said and done!
Daytime highs are reaching into the upper 30s or low 40s today. We will drop to the mid 30s overnight. It does look like we will have a band of precipitation pushing in during the overnight hours. This will be timing and temperature dependent, but right now models are showing this as rain.