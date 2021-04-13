Following U.S. health regulators recommending a pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna released the following statement:
"A comprehensive assessment of the totality of the available safety data for mRNA-1273 after over 64.5 million doses administered globally does not suggest an association with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) or thrombotic events. Analyses performed using data through March 22, 2021. Number of vaccinations was derived from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) website, and inferred for other countries based on distribution and the proportion of doses distributed administered in EX-U.S. settings."