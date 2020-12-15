Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective at preventing illness and appears to protect against infection, according to documents released Tuesday morning before a Food and Drug Administration meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The findings set the Moderna vaccine up for FDA authorization by the end of the week, meaning Americans could soon have two COVID-19 vaccines, NBC News reported.
The high efficiency was noted after two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart. The documents also show that after just one dose of the Moderna vaccine, the shot appears to reduce the likelihood of a person becoming infected by about 63%.
