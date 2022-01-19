Breaking graphic

UPDATE:

A spokesperson for the district gave KHQ the following statement regarding Wednesday's lockdown.

"The Sheriff’s Office provided additional deputies to ensure the safety of staff and students this afternoon."

They said deputies deemed the threat to not be credible.

UPDATE:

KHQ has a crew at the school where it was just announced that the modified lockdown was being lifted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MEAD, Wash. - KHQ is investigating a report that Mead High School is on a modified lockdown due to an unspecified threat.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

