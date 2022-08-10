DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County has new evacuation orders in place.
There's a Level 2 (get set) order for Rimrock Meadows. Right now, the fire is about five miles northwest of the area.
The fire is burning 3,600 acres and state mobilization has been put in place.
Last Updated: Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.
The latest update from fire crews said the Mohr Canyon Fire grew to 3,600 acres overnight.
Level 1 (get ready) evacuations are in place for Wagon Road and Palisades Road to the Grant County Line.
Last Updated: Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.
State assistance has been mobilized for the Mohr Fire burning in 1,200 acres east of Waterville.
The fire started Monday afternoon. Fuels include sage, wheat and grass land. Homes are being threatened and Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders are in place for those living in the area.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office has blocked Douglas Creek Road in Palisades.