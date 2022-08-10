DOUGLAS Co., Wash. - The latest update from fire crews said the Mohr Canyon Fire grew to 3,600 acres overnight.
Level one (be prepared to leave) evacuations are in place for Wagon Road and Palisades Road to the Grant County Line.
Last Update: August 10 at 9:00 a.m.
State assistance has been mobilized for the Mohr Fire burning in 1,200 acres east of Waterville.
The fire started Monday afternoon. Fuels include sage, wheat and grass land. Homes are being threatened and level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation orders are in place for those living in the area.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office has blocked Douglas Creek Road in Palisades.