Temperatures today will try to hit the mid 50's. It has been a dry start to the day, but changes are rapidly approaching with our next system pushing in during the second half of the day. This system will bring rain that increases in intensity as we head into the night time hours. We will see mountain snow showers this with front.
Overnight, the valley floors could see a rain/snow mix to get us going. Saturday morning the snow level will be down to 2200ft. We will not expect much in terms of accumulation in Spokane. As temperatures rise up we will transition back to just rain. Passes could be impacted by the snow though so please keep that in mind if you are looking to travel. This system will drop our temperatures down to the 40's.
Sunday looks much drier, definitely the better day to get out and about. Mountain snow showers will linger though.
