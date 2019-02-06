"Momo Challenge" is back: Time to child-proof your mobile devices, but do you know how?

A dangerous online game called the "Momo Challenge" reportedly targeted a 12-year-old boy in Montana.
Here is how it works:
- "Momo" contacts kids on social media, and asks if they want to play a game.
- "Momo" tells the kid to perform dangerous tasks, and asks for video proof.
- If the kid says no, "Momo" threatens them.
The child wasn't harmed, and told his grandparents when he was messaged.
We wanted to look into the easiest way to child-proof an iPad. There were several websites that tried to break it down but we found this one works best.