It was a big day for sports Monday and restaurants, as restaurants like The Swinging Doors move to 50% capacity.
Fans cheer for the Zags, but restaurant owners are cheering to opening more.
"It's big, it's big for all of us restaurants," said Bob Materne, owner of the Swinging Doors.
Since closing in March of last year, Materne said that his restaurant has lost $1.1 million.
"We are just fighting through it, we fought through it, we will be alright," he said.
Materne said even though they were struggling, it was important to him to keep his staff paid.
He said even at the peak of the shutdown, they had most of their staff still on.
"We are nothing without our staff, we kept them around," said Materne.
During 25 percent capacity, he said they had to turn away several customers, while some waited in the cars to get in.
"They did wait, they wanted to come in and we couldn't do anything about it," Materne said.
But on Monday, as the Zags dominated the Sooners, the restaurant was able to let in 100 people and they were full.
The staff finally busy serving customers.
"It's nice to see them get back on their feet," said Tracy Lebret, a customer at Swinging Doors.
"It just feels normal, let's bring back the normal," said customer Rebecca Abbas.