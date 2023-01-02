BREAKING NEWS GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

Monday Night Football between the Bills and the Bengals has been indefinitely postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported off the field by ambulance.

According to the Associated Press, Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital.

Before being taken off the field, CPR was performed on the 24-year-old for nearly 10 minutes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

