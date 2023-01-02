Monday Night Football between the Bills and the Bengals has been indefinitely postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported off the field by ambulance.
According to the Associated Press, Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital.
The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023
Before being taken off the field, CPR was performed on the 24-year-old for nearly 10 minutes.
