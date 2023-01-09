SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. 

Closures:

Quincy School District 

Kootenai School District #274

