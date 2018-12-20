A member of the Mongols motorcycle gang in Spokane was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Gabriel Lopez, 38 years old of Spokane, had plead guilty back in July to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Joseph Harrington, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, made the announcement Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian sentenced Lopez to a 30-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after being released from federal prison.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, on Nov. 4, 2017, law enforcement was conducting safety operations aimed at reducing violence between motorcycle gangs. Police observed Lopez make multiple traffic violations and pulled him over.
Lopez admitted he was possessing a firearm to officers during the traffic stop. Being a convicted felon, Lopez was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammo.
“The sentence imposed today should serve as a reminder that convicted felons must not possess firearms. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for previously convicted felons who possess firearms. I commend the joint investigatory efforts of the ATF, FBI, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this outlaw motorcycle gang-related matter," Harrington said.