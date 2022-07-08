SEATTLE, Wash. - Monkeypox is spreading in King County and the CDC is sending a limited allotments of vaccines in response.
As of now, 15 cases have been recorded in the state. The Washington State Department of Health said that early cases were the result of out-of-state travel, but recently the virus has been spreading between locals.
The number of cases in Washington has remained low compared with states like California and New York, which are reporting over 130 cases each.
The CDC will send a proportional number of vaccine doses to the case count in each state. Washington is receiving 796 doses of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine.
The Monkeypox virus can cause flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash anywhere on the body. In many cases, people have experienced lesions on the genital and around the anal area, according tot he DOH.
It spreads through close contact, not through the air like COVID.