COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A monoclonal antibody treatment center is set to start seeing COVID patients Monday at the North Idaho Fairgrounds.
Those 12 and up who've tested positive for COVID-19 and have a referral from an Idaho primary care provider can call (208) 620-5250 to schedule an appointment.
The treatment consists of four injections of REGENCOV, which has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Health staff will require those receiving the shot to be monitored for one hour afterwards.
“This treatment has been shown to be very safe,” Chief Clinical Officer for Heritage Health Dr. Peter Purrington said. “Many patients who have received this treatment have experienced improvement in symptoms shortly after receiving it.”