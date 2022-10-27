SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've driven through downtown you've most likely noticed construction is still underway on Monroe Street and at peak times can cause some long delays.
Originally the City of Spokane had expected for the construction on Monroe to be finished on Oct. 17 but now the expected completion date has been pushed back about 3 weeks to Nov. 11.
Right now crews are working on a complete grind and overlay of pavement from the Monroe Street Bridge to Boone Ave. They are also replacing non-compliant ADA ramps. The issue they are running into though is mother nature and intermittent rain. The north bound lanes went pretty much as scheduled but the lanes that head south toward the Monroe Street Bridge are delayed because crews are not able to prep and lay asphalt.
When laying asphalt, tack is not able to snap with the moisture on the ground due to the rain. Crews are hoping to overlay asphalt on Nov. 1. After paving is done, crews will then do striping and finish up last items. The city says if crews are able to overlay that asphalt on Nov. 1, they expect the project to be completely done by Nov. 11.
The City of Spokane also said the contractor is communicating the schedule change to local businesses in the area.