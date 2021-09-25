JOPLIN, Montana -- Authorities confirm that an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Joplin Montana Saturday afternoon, leaving three people dead and several injured.
Amtrak confirms that the crash happened at approximately 4:00pm involving the Empire Builder Train 7/27. This train travels between Chicago and Seattle with a stop in Spokane.
Amtrak says that five train cars derailed leaving three people dead and several people injured. There are 147 passengers on board and 13 crew members.
Amtrak says they are working with local authorities to transport inured passengers and safely evacuate other passengers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.