President Biden held a meeting Wednesday with eight western governors to discuss the federal response to wildfires. Both the governors of Idaho and Montana were not invited.
In a joint release from Governor Brad Little and Governor Greg Gianforte, the states' leaders called on President Biden to work with them in preventing and managing wildfires as the summer continues.
"We urge you to commit that our federal partners, regardless of whether they are based in our communities or based in an agency in Washington, D.C., will be active, responsive partners to improve wildfire response, wildfire preparedness, and meaningful forest management," Little and Gianforte said in the release.
According to the national incident information system, nearly 40,000 acres of Montana have been burned by recent wildfires. Three Montana wildfires are still being contained.
Of the eight governors invited to Biden's meeting, five were Democrats – Washington's Jay Inslee, Oregon’s Kate Brown, California’s Gavin Newsom, New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham, Colorado’s Jared Polis and Nevada’s Steve Sisolak and two were Republicans, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
“No state in what it faces and how it responds is like another,” Little and Gianforte wrote. “We were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table.”