Montana deputies battle sub-zero temperatures to find missing Utah father and son

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the Spanish Peaks area Tuesday after a worried wife reported that her 12-year old son and husband were overdue from a hiking trip.

Deputies battled below-zero temperatures and heavy snow drifts in order to find them.

The father and son were both conscious, but suffered from hypothermia and frostbite.

They were flown to a nearby hospital where they're currently recovering.

No word yet on their current condition.

On a related note, while searching for the father and son, the Sheriff's Office says a volunteer's truck was hit by a hit and run driver. They are still searching for that suspect. Read the post HERE.