MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol launched a new social media campaign to honor Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot while on duty last Friday.
A suspect shot Palmer in the face and neck three times in Evaro early last Friday.
Troopers are encouraging the public to 'Wear Green for Wade' to show support for Palmer as he continues to be treated in a Salt Lake City Hospital. Those who participate are asked to share photos using the hashtag #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen.
Trooper Wade Palmer— Trooper TJ Templeton (@Trooper_TJ) March 21, 2019
This hero. Our brother. This warrior in green. As he fights on we stand strong by his side. This community and this nation have risen with us. We feel it. We need it. Join us and “Wear Green for Wade”
Let’s show our true colors. #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen
💚💚 pic.twitter.com/bmjeID9KfJ
Three other people were also shot in the incident last week. Julie and Casey Blanchard are being treated for gunshot wounds. Shelley Hays died as a result of his injuries.
Johnathan Bertsch remains in custody in the Missoula County Jail. He's charged with felony deliberate homicide and felony attempted deliberate homicide in the incident.