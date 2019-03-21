Local and natonal support rings in for Trooper Wade Palmer

Trooper Wade Palmer

MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol launched a new social media campaign to honor Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot while on duty last Friday. 

A suspect shot Palmer in the face and neck three times in Evaro early last Friday. 

Troopers are encouraging the public to 'Wear Green for Wade' to show support for Palmer as he continues to be treated in a Salt Lake City Hospital. Those who participate are asked to share photos using the hashtag #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen. 

Three other people were also shot in the incident last week. Julie and Casey Blanchard are being treated for gunshot wounds. Shelley Hays died as a result of his injuries. 

Johnathan Bertsch remains in custody in the Missoula County Jail. He's charged with felony deliberate homicide and felony attempted deliberate homicide in the incident. 

