HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol has issued another statement regarding the condition of Trooper Wade Palmer.
Trooper Palmer, who was shot along with three civilians last week, has been receiving treatment in Salt Lake City.
In a Facebook post published Sunday, The Montana Highway Patrol thanked everyone again for their messages, kind thoughts and donations.
The post also included that updates on Trooper Palmer's condition would be kept private for the time being.
The post reads, in part:"We need to address some rumors and misinformation being spread. It has come to our attention that there is inaccurate information being shared about Trooper Palmer's condition. The family has shared their express wishes with us that they wish to keep Wade's medical updates private at this time. Please respect that by not sharing any information or updates via social media that have not come directly from us."
Montana Highway Patrol concluded the message by saying they will share updates as soon as they can with the blessing of Trooper Palmer's family.
