Montana Highway Patrol thanks public for "love and kindness" after trooper, 3 others were shot

SALT LAKE CITY - The Montana Highway Patrol sent a message of thanks to the public for all the support after Trooper Wade Palmer and three civilians were shot.
"We have been completely overwhelmed at the massive outpouring of love and kindness extended not just to the Palmers but to the entire MHP extended family," the Facebook message said.
Trooper Palmer was transferred to Salt Lake City Friday. The message from MHP says that someone has been outside his room around the clock, including his surgery room.
"It's hard to articulate our gratitude adequately in words and a simple 'thank you' hardly seems like enough. but even so, thank you. All your comments, messages and phone calls have reaffirmed to us that, generally, people are overwhelmingly good and eager to help in difficult times."
The message continues on to say that the law enforcement community in Salt Lake City has been taking good care of Trooper Palmer, his family, Cpt. Kitchin and Sgt. Finley who are also in Salt Lake.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the trooper's family with expenses, which can be found HERE.