HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at reducing prescription drug prices for people who buy their health insurance through the marketplace.

Supporters argued during a hearing Friday that pharmacy benefit managers are pocketing too much money in acting as a middle-man between pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies.

Opponents said buying power of pharmacy benefit managers helps negotiate lower prices for consumers.

The Senate Business and Labor Committee took no immediate action on the bill.

State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale says the bill would give insurance companies the tools they need to negotiate more favorable contracts with pharmacy benefit managers.

Opponents, including insurance companies that sell policies on the federal exchange, say they already dictate their pharmacy administration contracts. They say the proposed law would actually eliminate some of their options for negotiating better deals.

