COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Montana man was arrested in Coeur d'Alene for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
According to Idaho State Police, a trooper spotted the driver of a red car fail to maintain their lane of travel on eastbound I-90 eat of CdA.
The trooper stopped the driver and noticed several indicators that the man, 38-year-old Michael Williams, might be under the influence of drugs. Items often used to weigh illegal drugs were also seen by the trooper inside the car.
ISP said Williams fled from the trooper, throwing items out of his car. The Trooper pursued Williams until he turned off the Interstate at exit 39, S. Mission Road. Williams attempted to run on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
An investigation found eight pounds of methamphetamine and six ounces of heroin inside the car.
Williams was booked into the Kootenai County Jail and is facing multiple charges.