SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A Montana man was hospitalized after his truck rolled 100 yards down a hillside during a crash on Moon Pass Monday.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Monday around 11:20 a.m. regarding a crash off the Moon Pass roadway where the vehicle had rolled down the hillside and was in the bottom of a drainage.
Deputies responded to the crash about 2.5 miles south from the top of the Moon Pass Saddle and found the driver, 39-year-old Logan Galloway of Superior, Mont., sitting on the hillside below the roadway.
Deputies learned that Galloway had been traveling to work early in the morning and veered off the roadway as he was reaching for his soda. After leaving the roadway, his truck rolled approximately 100 yards down the hillside.
Galloway was able to crawl out of the truck and back towards the roadway, but he couldn't go any further due to terrain and his injuries. He sat for a lengthy period of time prior to a citizen stopping and locating him. Several other citizens stopped to assist Galloway until emergency crews arrived.
Galloway was transported to the Shoshone Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens who stopped to provide aid and assist someone in a time of need," Captain Groves wrote in a post.