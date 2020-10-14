Montana State University Billings moves fall commencement to virtual format

BILLINGS Montana — Montana State University Billings announces the postponement of the in-person fall commencement ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 at MetraPark.
This follows the recent Health Officer Order from RiverStone Health intending to limit gatherings.
“This is not the optimal format in which we wish to celebrate the successes of our graduates. It is difficult to yet again, announce the postponement of our in-person commencement ceremony, however our students health and safety—and the safety of their loved ones, along with our faculty and staff, is our top priority,” said Chancellor Rolf Groseth.
The University is inviting any alumni who graduated in Summer and Fall of 2019 and the Spring and Summer of 2020, including Fall 2020 graduates and their families and friends, to participate in the virtual commencement celebration.
For more information, contact Maureen Brakke, director of University Communications and Marketing, 406-657-2243, maureen.brakke@msubillings.edu.
