NEWPORT, Wash. — The remains of a woman found dead north of Newport, Washington in 1982 have been identified, according to the Pend Oreille County Prosecutor's Office.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the disappearance of Mildred Hubertz, of Saint Ignatius, Montana. She was 59 when she went missing, according to the prosecutor's office.
Her case began in November of 1982 when hunter found a human skull in a remote wooded area. Deputies with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but over the years the case went cold.
Due to poor record keeping by both the sheriff's office and the coroner's office, it's unclear how far they made it in the initial investigation.
According to the prosecutor's office, POCSO Undersheriff Mike Cress found the skull in a box at the sheriff's office in 1999 and began looking into its origins. In 2017, it was sent to the Washington State Forensic Anthropologist in King County, who determined it belonged to an adult woman.
In September, the Spokane County Medical Examiner and the Pend Oreille County Coroner worked with forensic genealogy company Othram to get an advanced DNA profile for the remains.
The DNA profile ultimately matched Hubertz. On March 20, Pend Oreille County Coroner Dolly Hunt officially identified the remains as belonging to Hubertz.
If you have any information about her disappearance, you can reach out to Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mitch Parnell at (509) 447-1911.