An inquest by the Bonner County Coroner led to to a jury ruling a Montana woman's death a homicide.
Bonner County Coroner Robert Beers says last week a jury came to the conclusion that Danny Neep gave drugs and alcohol to Mirissa Serrano, resulting in her death.
Beers also said the jury believed that Neep failed to report where her body was located at the time of her death. Serrano's body was found outside of Lakeview in rural Bonner County last fall.
Neep has not been charged in connection with the case. He's currently in the Idaho State Penitentiary on weapons charges.
The Bonner County Prosecutor's Office will decide if and what charges to file after the final report by the coroner is submitted.
