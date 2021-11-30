KALISPEL, Mont. - A Montana woman with ties to Spokane and North Idaho is missing.

Peggy (P.J.) Burgess was last seen in Kalispel, MT on November 29th.

Her phone was located on a tower near St. Maries, ID on the evening of November 29th, but she has not been heard from since her disappearance.

P.J.’s daughter says that her mother is typically very responsive, which makes this disappearance all the more concerning.

P.J. meets the following description:

·         70-years-old

·         6 feet tall

·         145lbs

·         Blonde hair

·         Blue eyes

She is driving a 2006 Chevy pickup, ¾ ton graphite/gray with no tailgate and Montana license plate 568617E.

If you see anyone matching P.J.'s description or have any information about where she may be, you're asked to contact law enforcement right away.

