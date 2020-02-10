SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Montgomery Drive between Dartmouth Lane and University Road has been closed after a semi-truck pulled down several powerlines across the roadway.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, initial information indicates a line may have been sagging when the truck and trailer caught the lines, since the truck's height is below the maximum allowed limit.
The roadway is closed to traffic while the scene is being cleared and repairs are made. It's not currently known how long that will take, but the road isn't expected to open until later Monday afternoon or evening.
No one was injured in the incident and several Avista crews and other service crews are also at the scene working to clear the lines and restore power to the local area. According to Avista's outage map, outages from the incident are minimal.
