UPDATE AUGUST 2:
After an almost month long run, an escaped inmate in Grant County is back behind bars.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Camarena was captured Saturday morning at a home in Ephrata.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they found him at the home thanks to a tip from the public.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE JULY 4:
EPHRATA, Wash. - An inmate has escaped from custody, last seen in the area of the courthouse in the southwest portion on Ephrata.
Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said everyone in the 1st Ave SW to 11th Ave SW portion of Ephrata should go indoors and wait for further instructions.
GCSO will be deploying K9 units soon and said the inmate, Carlos Camarena, has a non-violent history.
Camarena is 5'10", 160 lbs.