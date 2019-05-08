The husband's babysitter, Jay Hume, was arrested and charged with first-degree child assault last week. He'll be arraigned in court next Tuesday.— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) May 8, 2019
Hume told detectives 18-month-old Kamari was a "cry baby" and needed to toughen up, according to court documents.
18-month-old Spokane boy in PICU after alleged assault by babysitter's husband
Kevin Kim
KHQ Local News Reporter
