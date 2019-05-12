SPOKANE, Wash. - An 18-month old Spokane boy has been released from the PICU after an alleged assault by a babysitter's husband.
Kamari's mother told KHQ's Kevin Kim he should be able to digest solid foods within the next couple of days.
She also says her baby boy "is in a much better place."
The babysitter's husband, Jay Hume, was arrested and charged with first-degree child assault. He's scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.
A GoFundMe account set up to help Kamari's mother with medical expenses has exceeded it's $1,500 goal. The account can be found HERE.